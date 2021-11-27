Bridgeport crews work to extinguish fire on Brooks Street

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Officials responded to a fire at a vacant home on Brooks Street early Saturday morning.

At 4:35 a.m. Saturday, the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls with reports of smoke coming from the second floor of a home on 208 Brooks Street.

Bridgeport Police, Fire, and American Medical Response all responded to the scene.

Initial Incident Command reports from Bridgeport Fire recognized heavy flames coming from one side of the home with exposures on two alternative sides.

At 4:48 a.m., Firefighters declared the working fire a second alarm, requesting additional units to the scene.

The Firefighters first attacked the outside of the house to knock the fire down. They then further extinguished all remaining hot spots.

The house was unoccupied and there are no reported injuries. The fire was exposed closely to surrounding buildings, yet the fire did not reach beyond the house’s barrier.

Stratford and Fairfield units assisted Bridgeport in clearing the scene.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.