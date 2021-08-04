Bridgeport Department of Health reports West Nile Virus uncovered in sample of mosquitos at Beardsley Zoo

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Department of Public Health (DPH) reported that evidence of West Nile Virus was uncovered in a sample of mosquitos collected by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment at the Beardsley Zoo.

Director of Health Ebony Jackson-Shaheed is reminding residents to participate in “Fight the Bight,” a health initiative that provides resources and educational materials to inform residents about risk factors associated with mosquito breeding and to prevent mosquito-borne illness in the city.

West Nile Virus is commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito and could cause West Nile Fever, which involves symptoms such as body aches, joint pains, and rashes. Residents can receive information and “Fight the Bite” insect repellant wipes at local events.

Bridgeport DPH reminds residents to follow these steps to prevent mosquito bites: