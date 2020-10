BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport’s Department of Motor Vehicle office will close for two days after a notice confirmed multiple employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Bridgeport DMV officials, the office will be closed Thursday, Oct. 28 and Friday, Oct. 30. All appointments at the Bridgeport location have been canceled for Friday, Oct 30. Customers have been advised to reschedule their appointments.

The office is currently undergoing routine cleaning methods.