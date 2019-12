BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews in Bridgeport rescued a cat Saturday after it got its head stuck in a hole in a freezer.

Bridgeport Fire Department reported Monday that on Saturday morning they responded to a call for a “cat whose head was stuck in a hole in the rear of a freezer.”

According to Bridgeport FD, fire crews were able to use cutters to enlarge the hole and safely removed the cat.