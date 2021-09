BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Fire Department announced the death of one of their firefighters on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire department posted on social media that Pump Engineer Stephen Buda passed away while enjoying his favorite hobby of rock climbing.

Buda was hired as a firefighter for the city in August of 2013 and served the city for eight years.

The department said Buda leaves behind a wife and two children.