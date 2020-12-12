Bridgeport Fire Department responds to structure fire on Williams Street

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Fire Department was called to a structure fire on the 900 Block of Williams Street Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the scene at around 2:40 p.m.

Responding units found the fire on the second floor. No occupants were in the building at the time of the fire.

Fire officials said there were no injuries. The Red Cross is assisting the first and second floor tenants.

The Fire Marshal’s Division is investigating.

