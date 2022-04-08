BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for his participation in gang-related drug trafficking and violence, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Laheem Jones, 27, who is also known as “Heemie,” was sentenced to 190 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. The sentencing follows Jones’ gang-related activity, including a shooting in front of the state courthouse in Bridgeport in January 2020, the U.S. Attorney said.

The Bridgeport Police Department has investigated multiple gangs in the city and found that Jones was a founding member of the “Greene Homes Boyz,” according to court documents. The gang, which is based in the Charles F. Greene Homes Housing Complex on the north end of Bridgeport, made threats to deter potential witnesses to their crimes.

In January 2020, Jones and others attempted to kill members and associates of the rival Bridgeport gang East End during an afternoon shooting. Four victims were injured during the shooting, leaving one victim shot in the chest paralyzed, while another suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to his back, shoulder, and wrist. Officials said 23 entry bullet holes were left in the victims’ vehicle.

After the shooting, Jones and other members attempted to destroy a vehicle used during the shooting by setting it on fire, documents said.

Jones had been detained since August 2020 and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity, and one count of attempted murder and aiding and abetting.