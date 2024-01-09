BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport is getting a professional soccer team — and a new stadium to go with it.

The Connecticut United Football Club, also known as CT United FC, will be a part of MLS NEXT Pro, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

The group received preliminary zoning approval for the waterfront stadium in November. The project is expected to generate $4.5 billion for the area in the next 25 years. It’s also anticipated that it will add 1,000 permanent jobs and 2,100 construction jobs.

The team is scheduled to launch next year.