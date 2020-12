BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Hospital is making changes to its toy donation policy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In-person deliveries are not allowed. Toys collected in big toy drives cannot be accepted by pediatric patients.

The hospital will not accept anything held in storage, gift cards, perishable food, and handmade things like blankets.

It has pre-approved donation wish lists. You can find details here: https://foundation.bridgeporthospital.org/what-we-support/