BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTH) — Police are investigating a male victim shot on Arctic Street.

Police said around 10:15 a.m. Sunday, they responded to the 500 block of Arctic Street for a male victim shot in the chest at least once.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

There is no word on his condition or any suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.