Bridgeport man accused of setting boat with Trump flag on fire

Fairfield

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Olajuwon Johnson of Bridgeport. (Photo: Bridgeport police)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man is accused of intentionally setting fire to a boat docked in the East End Yacht Club Monday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m. Monday, a caller told police they saw someone on a boat with a gasoline can. They said they later smelled smoke and saw a cooler on the boat in flames. Police said the boat had a Trump flag on it.

The caller ended up putting out the fire, according to police.

Police found and arrested Olajuwon Johnson, who was charged with arson. Bond is set at $10,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss