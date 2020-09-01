Bridgeport man accused of setting boat with Trump flag on fire

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man is accused of intentionally setting fire to a boat docked in the East End Yacht Club Monday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m. Monday, a caller told police they saw someone on a boat with a gasoline can. They said they later smelled smoke and saw a cooler on the boat in flames. Police said the boat had a Trump flag on it.

The caller ended up putting out the fire, according to police.

Police found and arrested Olajuwon Johnson, who was charged with arson. Bond is set at $10,000.