BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man was arrested on Thursday for attempting to kidnap a high school girl, police said.

Bridgeport police responded to Central High School to check on the welfare of an 18-year-old student after her friend lost contact with her cell phone. Officers located the student off campus.

According to police, a man attempted to lure the student into his car on the school campus. She walked away from the suspect towards a pathway that connects the campus to North Avenue. The suspect then got out of his car, grabbed onto the girl, and attempted to drag her back towards his car.

The girl yelled for help, was able to break free, and escaped towards North Avenue.

Bridgeport police reviewed City and Board of Education cameras and were able to locate the suspect.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Antonio Dossantos of Bridgeport, was apprehended in his car on Taft Avenue.

Police connected Dossantos to a similar incident on Wednesday when he attempted to lure a 15-year-old CHS student into his car near the Eaton Street gate to campus.

He confessed to his crimes and was charged with the following for both incidents: risk of injury to a child, second-degree unlawful restraint, two counts of breach of peace in the second degree, and second-degree criminal attempt of kidnapping.

Dossantos was held on a $150,000 bond and is due in court on Friday.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is urged to contact Detective Angel Llanos at (203) 581-5238 or reach out via the Bridgeport police tip line at (203) 576-TIPS.