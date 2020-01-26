Bridgeport man arrested for multiple burglaries

1  of  2
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man was arrested on Jan. 23 after confessing to four burglaries.

The man was identified as 39-year-old Alison Hohn. Detectives witnessed Hohn walking on Eaton Street and forcing entry into a home. There, he was taken into custody.

Hohn confessed to four burglaries in the area and has been linked to five more burglaries across Bridgeport and Fairfield.

He was charged with one count of burglary, but police said arrest warrants are pending for the additional burglaries.

