Bridgeport man arrested for robbery at Key Bank in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Fairfield and Bridgeport police officers arrested the Key Bank robber in Fairfield, after receiving a 911 call earlier this morning.

The robber, William Johnson, reportedly pointed a handgun at the Key Bank tellers on 1761 Post Road, demanding them to give him money. Johnson then ran away from the bank in a gray taxi heading north, but both Fairfield and Bridgeport police departments tracked down the taxi on East Main street.

When the police arrested Johnson, they found the money from Key Bank in his backpack. Detectives on the scene determined that the suspect didn’t use a handgun, though Johnson insinuated that he had a firearm.

The police are charging Johnson with first-degree robbery and second-degree larceny. He is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.