Bridgeport man charged with manslaughter, driving under the influence

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police have accused a man of manslaughter after a deadly two-car crash on New Year’s Day.

Police say 50-year-old Keith Commerford of Bridgeport was driving under the influence and speeding when he crashed into the victim.

The victim was sent to the hospital where he later died.

Commerford suffered minor injuries.

The accident happened at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Ellsworth Street just before 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Police say Commerford was also involved in a hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve. He was given a summons for that accident.