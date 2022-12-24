BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died after his car crashed into a river in Bridgeport early Saturday morning, police said.

Bridgeport police and fire officials responded to a call of an accident at the intersection of Stratford and Waterview Avenues just before 3 a.m. and found that a car traveled down an embankment before entering the water.

The BMW sports car was partially submerged on its roof, and the driver was still inside.

The Bridgeport Police Scuba Team and fire department personnel entered the water in rescue suits and were able to pull the driver out of the car. They performed life-savings measures on-scene.

The man was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, though he died due to his injuries, police said.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is urged to contact the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.