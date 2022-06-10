BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)- A Bridgeport man was shot and killed early Friday morning, according to police.

Bridgeport police responded to reports of a gun shot at 1:25 am on Pricilla Circle.

Upon arrival, officers found a 37-year-old Bridgeport man lying down in the street. He was suffering from multiple gun shot wounds and was quickly transported to the hospital by the ambulance.

The Detective Bureau’s Homicide Squad took charge of the investigation alongside detectives from the Identification Unit.

Police processed the crime scene, collected evidence, and said they have several strong leads. It is believed to be an isolated incident where the victim knew his attacker(s).

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Homicide Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.