BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was hit on the head with a hammer for refusing to give money in Bridgeport.

On Thursday, a man was transported to BPT Hospital for a severe head injury.

The man was alert and told police that an unknown party approached him in Court A of Success Village requesting money shortly after 10 p.m. When he refused, the party struck him in the head with what he believed was a hammer, police said.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Bridgeport police at (203) 576-TIPS.

