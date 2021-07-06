Bridgeport man hospitalized after he and his dog were shot in bed

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man is hospitalized after he and his dog were shot Monday night.

Bridgeport Police say around 11:11 p.m. they were called for a report of a man and his dog shot in the 600 block of Trumbull Ave.

The victim was identified as a 25-year-old Bridgeport man. Police say he was shot while lying in bed. He was brought to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The pet dog was transported to the vet by family members. Its condition is unknown.

During the incident, at least three parked cars were struck by gunfire in the Trumbull Gardens Housing complex, and bullets entered at least two occupied apartments.

A large number of shell casings were found at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Elizabeth Santora, at 203-581-5231 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.