Bridgeport man in critical condition after crashing into factory

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police officers responded to a serious single-car crash at Barnum Avenue early Monday morning.

Police say the crash involved a 24-year-old Bridgeport man operating a gray 2005 Chrysler Pacifica van. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

According to police, the car crossed over into the opposite lane and struck the abandoned Remington Arms Munitions Factory.

Bridgeport Fire Department responded and extricated the driver from the vehicle. The driver was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

