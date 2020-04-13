Breaking News
George Stephanopoulos reveals COVID-19 diagnosis weeks after wife Ali Wentworth tested positive

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning CT at Nine

Bridgeport man in critical condition after crashing into factory

Fairfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police officers responded to a serious single-car crash at Barnum Avenue early Monday morning.

Police say the crash involved a 24-year-old Bridgeport man operating a gray 2005 Chrysler Pacifica van. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

According to police, the car crossed over into the opposite lane and struck the abandoned Remington Arms Munitions Factory.

Bridgeport Fire Department responded and extricated the driver from the vehicle. The driver was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss