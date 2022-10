BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle fire at the intersection of Vernon Street and Berkshire Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A man was working on a vehicle at the location when something exploded, lighting the man on fire. Crews from the Bridgeport fire department, police department, and AMR were sent to the scene.

The condition of the man is unknown, and he has not been transport, according to officials.