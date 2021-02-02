Bridgeport man recovering after allegedly being attacked by his roommate with knife following dispute

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is recovering after his roommate assaulted him with a knife Tuesday.

Bridgeport’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security reports, the assault occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Summit Street.

The male victim sustained lacerations on his head after he was cut with a knife by his roommate.

The attack was the result of a dispute over an alleged theft.

The victim was treated at the scene and is expected to survive. The assailant was taken into custody and will be charged with the assault.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.