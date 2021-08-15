Bridgeport man shot in leg, backside near East Main Street, police report

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday morning.

Bridgeport Police say at about 2:57 a.m. they received a report of a party shot near the 500 block of East Main Street.

The victim, identified as a 34-year-old Bridgeport man, was taken to the hospital and treated for multiple gunshot wounds to the legs and buttocks. He is reported in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. At this point, the incident appears to be isolated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the case officer Detective Sean Ronan at 203 581-5100 or the police tips line at 203 576-TiPS.