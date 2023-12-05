BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — In a series of public appearances on Tuesday, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim acknowledged that two of his campaign supporters were caught on camera engaging in ballot misconduct, but also called on his opponent, John Gomes, for alleged misconduct.

“Gomes must admit that multiple people associated with his campaign, involved with his campaign, engaged in clearly unlawful ballot behavior in the primary, as well,” he said.

Allegations of election misconduct surround the city’s mayoral primary in September. A general election was held last month. However, a judge has ruled that another primary must take place in January.

On Tuesday, Ganim called on state elections officials to step up monitoring for the January mayoral primary.

“I own the fact that people with my campaign engaged in serious voting irregularities,” Ganim said at a press conference. “Gomes must admit that multiple people associated with his campaign, involved with his campaign, engaged in clearly unlawful ballot behavior in the primary as well.”

The allegations that the Gomes campaign was complicit in the same type of absentee ballot misconduct as Ganim’s supporters are not new. Throughout the legal proceedings surrounding the September primary, Ganim’s camp repeatedly alluded to the so-called “unclean hands” defense, which asserts that a party cannot ask for legal relief if they themselves took part in similar unethical conduct.

Those allegations of misconduct were made official by a new complaint filed to the State Elections Enforcement Commission by the president of the Bridgeport City Council, who sources said is an ally of the mayor.

Ganim further clarified that he would not appeal the judge’s order for a new primary. He also called for a novel arrangement from Connecticut Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas, requesting her office send officials to personally monitor the practices of each campaign.

“The role of the Office of the Secretary of the State is to administer elections, not supervise campaign staff or candidates,” a spokesperson for Thomas told News 8. “It is both impractical and financially unfeasible, and the taxpayers of Connecticut have already spent too much for election oversight in one municipality. If Mayor Ganim is serious about his responsibility for the actions of his campaign staff, he should hire someone to educate and supervise those who work under his name to ensure they are acting according to the letter of the law.”

News 8 reached out to the Gomes campaign for comment and has not received a response.