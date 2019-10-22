Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim claims voter intimidation over absentee ballots

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — As a judge weighs the possibility of throwing-out the results of the Bridgeport mayoral primary over allegations of absentee ballot tampering, Mayor Joe Ganim is out with a statement about what he calls voter intimidation over absentee ballots.

In that statemen, Ganim says some Bridgeport voters have received threatening emails and letters warning them not to vote absentee.

He says he won’t stand for the use of fear and intimidation connected to absentee ballots. Ganim defeated challenger Marilyn Moore in the primary by 270 votes.

The results of those absentee ballots put him over the top.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.