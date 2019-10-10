Bridgeport mayoral primary absentee ballot lawsuit to move forward

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A lawsuit challenging results of the Democratic Mayoral Primary in Bridgeport is moving forward. This according to the New Haven Register Thursday.

News 8 reported Wednesday that it looked like the case was winding down because the testimony of the city’s Assistant Town Clerk seemed to rebuke one of the key allegations made in the lawsuit – that dozens of absentee ballots were received weeks after the primary ended.

But, according to the newspaper, the judge in the case is letting activists challenge the results present new evidence.

The activists want a re-vote. They claim ballot fraud put incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim over the top in his race against State Senator Marilyn Moore.