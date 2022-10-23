BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was identified as Samuel McDougall,42, of Bridgeport and was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital with significant injuries, according to police. McDougall’s family has been notified.

The Bridgeport Police Department is asking anyone with information about this accident to contact Officer Thomas Gallbronner at (203) 576-7640 or the Bridgeport Police Tip Line at (203) 576-TIPS.