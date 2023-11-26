BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport officer crashed their cruiser on Saturday night while responding to a fight, according to police.

The police department received reports at 11:40 p.m. that 10 teenagers were fighting on Kossuth Street. The teens ran away when police arrived.

An officer who was called to the scene to help crashed their cruiser in the area of Barnum and East Main streets. They were extricated from the vehicle and did not have any major injuries.

Three individuals involved in the fight were arrested. Their charges and ages have not been publicly released.