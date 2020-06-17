Bridgeport officer struck by suspect’s vehicle while investigating report of shots fired

Breaking News
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport Police officer was struck by a car while responding to a report of shots fired in the city Wednesday morning.

Police said it happened around 8:53 a.m. in the area of Kossuth Street and Shelton Street.

Police said the suspect was fleeing the scene in a small compact 4DR white vehicle when it struck the officer.

The officer was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are currently canvassing the area for the vehicle and suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

