Bridgeport officers who rescued woman from burning car, stopped man from jumping off bridge recognized for heroism

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Sunday, the city of Bridgeport recognized the police officers who rescued a woman from a burning car last week, and officers who saved a man from jumping off a bridge.

Last Tuesday, a woman had crashed on Chopsey Hill Road early in the morning. Her car flipped upside down in the crash and trapped her as a fire began in her engine. A group of Bridgeport PD were on scene within minutes and were able to turn the car over and pull the woman out before the car was fully engulfed.

Some of these officers also saved a suicidal man from jumping off a bridge in September 2019.

The meet and greet for the heroic police officers took place Sunday 10:30 a.m. at the Government Center at 999 Broad Street in Bridgeport.