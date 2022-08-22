BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase.

Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had occurred, and witnesses told police that shots had been fired.

While investigating these claims further, police said they spotted two people standing at the scene. When investigators approached the pair, they fled from police, according to officials’ reports.

A brief chase ensued, which officers said resulted in one of the fleeing persons being detained.

Joshua Agosto, 19, from Bridgeport was arrested and charged by Bridgeport police. Officers said Agosto has been charged with stealing a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm, breach of peace in the first degree, and interfering with an officer/resisting.

Officers said they also arrested the second person, 27-year-old Janice Jeanette Falcon from Bridgeport, shortly after. She has been charged with falsifying a marker/license/registration, illegally operating a motor vehicle without the minimum insurance, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Agosto’s bond was set at $250,000, while Falcon was issued a summons, officials stated.

In addition to this, police said they recovered a vehicle believed to be involved in a carjacking from Seymour, Connecticut. The Bridgeport Police Department had the car towed and secured while the investigation continues.