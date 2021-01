BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police are investigating an armed carjacking early Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., a complainant reported that he was carjacked at gunpoint by two Black males at Trumbull Avenue and Chopsey Hill Road.

Police report that suspect(s) stole the victims 2013 Green Toyota RAV-4 CFS#4226.

Bridgeport Police are asking anyone with information to contact the tips line at 203- 576-TIPS.