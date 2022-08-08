BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred on Sixth Street and Stratford Avenue on Monday.

Officers said they responded to a 911 call that came in just after 2 a.m. on Monday morning, which reported that the caller’s family member had been shot in the neck. The caller said the shooting took place at a local store in the area of Sixth Street and Stratford Avenue.

Bridgeport police and other emergency services responded to the location, and preliminary reports stated that they found a male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in his leg. He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment, and no further information about his condition is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked by officials to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS.