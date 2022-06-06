BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Following a fatal stabbing outside of a club in Bridgeport, police have launched an official investigation.

Police stated in a press release that on Sunday morning, around 2 a.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing and assault on Madison Avenue at Club Azul. Officers on the scene said they found one victim outside of the club, suffering from a deep wound on his torso.

This victim is a 27-year-old Bridgeport man and is in stable condition after being transported to the hospital, police stated.

Not long after discovering the first victim, officers said they were alerted to a second victim that had arrived at a local hospital. He was reported to have life-threatening stab wounds to his torso, head, and other extremities.

This victim is a 25-year-old man, who died after the injuries he received from his assault, officials stated.

Police believe that both assaults appear to be related and that both occurred outside the club.

The Bridgeport Police Department Detective Bureau stated it has taken charge of the investigation, which is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Homicide Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.