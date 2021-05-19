Bridgeport PD investigating bomb threats at train station, building on Park Ave.

Fairfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bridgeport police_65388

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating two bomb threats in Bridgeport Wednesday morning.

Bridgeport Police say the Bridgeport Train Station is being evacuated as a safety measure due to a call of a bomb threat. They say a man called saying a bomb will go off at the train station in 10 mins.

MTA, police, and fire, are working to assess the validity of the call.

A report of a second bomb threat came in to police about 20 minutes later, this time at 1070 Park Avenue.

That building is also being evacuated.

This is breaking news. Stay with News 8 for the latest breaking details.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss