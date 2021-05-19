Bridgeport PD investigating bomb threats at train station, building on Park Ave.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating two bomb threats in Bridgeport Wednesday morning.
Bridgeport Police say the Bridgeport Train Station is being evacuated as a safety measure due to a call of a bomb threat. They say a man called saying a bomb will go off at the train station in 10 mins.
MTA, police, and fire, are working to assess the validity of the call.
A report of a second bomb threat came in to police about 20 minutes later, this time at 1070 Park Avenue.
That building is also being evacuated.
