Bridgeport PD investigating bomb threats at train station, building on Park Ave.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating two bomb threats in Bridgeport Wednesday morning.

Bridgeport Police say the Bridgeport Train Station is being evacuated as a safety measure due to a call of a bomb threat. They say a man called saying a bomb will go off at the train station in 10 mins.

MTA, police, and fire, are working to assess the validity of the call.

Report of a bomb threat called in to the Bridgeport ECC from a male caller reporting a bomb will go off at the Bridgeport Train Station in 10 minutes. BPD. BFD and MTA Police on-scene. Building will be evacuated as a precaution. — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) May 19, 2021

A report of a second bomb threat came in to police about 20 minutes later, this time at 1070 Park Avenue.

That building is also being evacuated.

Report of a 2nd bomb threat called in to the Bridgeport ECC for 1070 Park Avenue. BFD and BPD on-scene. Building will be evacuated as a precaution. — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) May 19, 2021

