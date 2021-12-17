Bridgeport PD investigating fatal shooting on Park Avenue

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Bridgeport Thursday night.

At 9:16 p.m., the Bridgeport ECC received a call on a preliminary report of a person shot inside a store in the 500th block of Park Avenue.

Upon arrival, police said officers and AMR discovered a man with gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, police said they pursued a man who was taken into custody with one firearm recovered.

Police said the man who was shot succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at (203) 576-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.