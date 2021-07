BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating a homicide on Whitney Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Whitney Ave. at around 3:38 a.m. Tuesday regarding a “possible assault with a dangerous weapon.”

Upon arrival, police found a victim with multiple stab wounds.

This is an active investigation.

