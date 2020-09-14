PD looking for suspect who fled with gun following police pursuit in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police Department is looking for a suspect who ran from their vehicle with a gun following a police pursuit Sunday.

Police say around 5:02 p.m., they began following a vehicle by Stop & Shop on a preliminary report for a failure to stop. Their brief pursuit ended at PT Barnum Apartments where one person fled the vehicle with a gun. Police say a second person in the car was detained by police and brought in to the station for booking.

Police began a search with their K9 unit for the suspect who fled. They called off the search at 5:48 p.m.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.