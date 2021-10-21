Bridgeport PD: Man charged with murder in connection to shooting on Pembroke Street

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in the area of Pembroke Street earlier this month.

Bridgeport Police responded to the area around 4:15 a.m. on Oct. 2 for reports of shots fired. Soon after, Bridgeport Hospital notified officials of a gunshot wound victim seeking treatment. Police said the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and succumbed to his injuries.

Related Content Police identify man shot, killed outside VIP Lounge in Bridgeport

An investigation revealed the victim was fatally shot during an altercation outside the VIP Longue at 1086 Pembroke Street. Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Jonathan DaSilva.

On Thursday, police arrested Robert Sorrells, 27, of Bridgeport for shooting and killing DaSilva.

Sorrells is charged with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle.

He is being held on a $2,000,000 bond and will appear in court tomorrow.