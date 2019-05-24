Bridgeport PD: Man on parole found with several guns, pounds of marijuana
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) - A man who had been on parole in Bridgeport is back behind bars.
Authorities said when parole officers went to Shannon Calhoun's home, they said he ran to a neighbor's house.
They found him there, and when they searched his place, they said they found nine guns and ammo, some with illegal magazines, eight pounds of pot, drug packaging material a money counter and $700.
Calhoun was hit with a list of new charges and is being held on a $200,000 bond.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Trump expands Barr power over classified Russia probe info
- Bakers Corner flour sold at Aldi recalled for possible E. coli
- Federal lawsuit filed to block Alabama's new abortion ban
- Rollover accident closes Route 190 and Freshwater Blvd in Enfield
- Duckling trapped in sewer rescued in Boston
- 8 Things To Do This Weekend: Food Truck Fest, Bill Maher show & Hartford Athletic game
- Wall of Honor ceremony held in memory of those killed in wars in Iraq, Afghanistan
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
At least 7 dead as severe weather hits the Plains; storms next headed to East Coast
At least seven people are dead -- five in Missouri, one in Oklahoma and one in Iowa -- after severe weather hit the Plains this week.Read More »
- Another day of tornadoes in Midwest, but St. Louis spared
- Tornadoes on the Plains not as bad as feared; threat remains
- Tornado damage in New Haven County still being repaired one year later
- Reflecting on Connecticut tornadoes 1 year later
- Today's Connecticut Forecast
- Beautiful weather for Friday, some rain for the weekend
- Connecticut experiencing high pollen counts this week
Don't Miss
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…
The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Rollover accident closes Route 190 and Freshwater Blvd in Enfield
Enfield Police are responding to the intersection of Route 190 and Fresh...Read More »
-
Duckling trapped in sewer rescued in Boston
A family of ducks is back together in Boston after a little duckling fell...Read More »
-
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Food Truck Fest, Bill Maher show & Hartford Athletic game
Looking for weekend fun? We have eight suggestions for you - including a...Read More »
-
Wall of Honor ceremony held in memory of those killed in wars in Iraq, Afghanistan
News 8's Gil Simmons joined the governor and other state leaders in the Wall...Read More »
-
Waterbury students plant American flags to honor veterans
Students in Waterbury are doing their part to help others understand the true...Read More »
Video Center
-
WTNH - Jensen's Inc - Millwood - 5-24-19
JENSEN052119MILLWOODHRead More »
-
Advances in Health: Activating Your Immune System Against Cancer
Advances in Health: Activating Your Immune System Against CancerRead More »
-
Roy on public option
Roy on public optionRead More »