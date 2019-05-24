Fairfield

Bridgeport PD: Man on parole found with several guns, pounds of marijuana

Posted: May 23, 2019 10:17 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 05:36 AM EDT

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) - A man who had been on parole in Bridgeport is back behind bars.

Authorities said when parole officers went to Shannon Calhoun's home, they said he ran to a neighbor's house.

They found him there, and when they searched his place, they said they found nine guns and ammo, some with illegal magazines, eight pounds of pot, drug packaging material a money counter and $700.

Calhoun was hit with a list of new charges and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

