BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police confirmed there was an officer-involved incident in the Park City Tuesday evening.

Police said it happened at Main and Catherine streets.

The incident is currently under investigation.

BPD confirm that there was an incident involving an officer at Main Street and Catherine this evening. This matter is currently under investigation. Details will be available as the investigation unfolds pic.twitter.com/Psbc7XyoXK — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) June 16, 2021

No other information has been confirmed at this time.

