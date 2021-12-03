Bridgeport PD: One dead after shooting in area of West Avenue, West Liberty Street

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died following a shooting in Bridgeport Friday night.

Around 9:20 p.m., Bridgeport’s dispatch center received several calls of shots fired in the area of West Avenue and West Liberty Street.

Arriving officers located a person down on the ground with a possible gunshot wound to the torso. Police said additional on-scene reports indicated the person has succumbed to their injuries.

Bridgeport Police have secured the area and are actively investigating the incident.

