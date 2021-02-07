Bridgeport PD: Person shot while delivering food to a home on Dover Street

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police responded to the scene of a person shot while making a food delivery on Dover Street Saturday.

Police said police received several calls of a person shot on the 300 block of Dover Street. Upon arrival, officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound to his back after his vehicle came to a stop in front of a snowbank.

Preliminary investigation reveals the victim was delivering food to a residence at the time he was shot.

The victim was transported to the hospital. There is no confirmation on the extent of his injuries at this time.

The descriptions of the suspect(s) are not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport police at 203-576-TIPS.