Bridgeport PD: Teen arrested in connection to shooting death of 16-year-old boy on Valley Avenue

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A teenager has been arrested in connection to the death of a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Valley Avenue last week.

On Oct. 11, 16-year-old Nigel Powell died from a gunshot wound while inside a residence on Valley Avenue.

Police said the incident was initially reported as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but during the course of investigation and through multiple witness interviews, police determined another boy fired the gun.

Police said last week that one of the juveniles was playing with the gun when it went off and struck Powell.

Police issued an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old boy responsible for shooting Powell on Monday. He turned himself into the Bridgeport Police Department Monday night and was arrested on charges of manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm and additional firearm-related offenses.

He is not being identified at this time due to his age.

Police said his arrest marks the closure of this case as it was an isolated incident.