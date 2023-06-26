BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested a man accused of attacking another man with a machete last month at Seaside Park.

Police arrested 19-year-old Jilmer Valverde of Bridgeport Monday morning after allegedly hitting a 26-year-old man in the face and head with a machete while on a baseball field on May 28.

The victim suffered severe cuts, according to police. Authorities did not elaborate on a possible motive.

Valverde is charged with first-degree assault and held on a $750,00 bond.