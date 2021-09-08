Bridgeport police attempting to identify person accused of assault, attempted robbery of a woman at a church

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is attempting to identify a person accused of an assault and attempted robbery of a woman on Tuesday.

Police said around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a 49-year-old woman was attacked at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church on York Street.

The suspect, who is described as an individual wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black face mask, fled on foot southbound on Bradley Street following the attack.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Bridgeport police at 203-576-8477.