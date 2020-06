BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police and firefighters are investigating a reported explosion incident early Monday morning in Bridgeport.

According to fire crews, officials are on scene near Barnum School towards Seaview Avenue for a reported explosion in an old train car.

Police say two juveniles are possibly involved in the incident. One juvenile, not confirmed if involved with the explosion, has been transported to Bridgeport Hospital with severe burns.

Stay tuned for more information.