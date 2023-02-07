BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating another fatal shooting that took place Monday night, just hours after a 26-year-old was shot to death on William Street.

The second shooting took place just before 9 p.m. when Bridgeport officers responded to the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation. Residents reported that someone had been shot in the area.

At the scene, officers found a 35-year-old man unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital, where he later died.

Police have identified the victim as Tyeshon King from Bridgeport.

Bristol police are still investigating this incident, but have said that it does not appear to be related to the death of Tyheem Scales on William Street.

Scales was similarly shot multiple times just after 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Investigators said that this is an active investigation. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Keith Hanson at (203) 581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.