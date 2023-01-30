BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating an armed home invasion incident that took place Monday morning while a woman and her two children were in the house.

Bridgeport emergency crews said they received a 911 call around 9 a.m. with reports of a burglary in progress at a home on the 600 block of Brooks Street.

Police were dispatched to the scene and said it appeared a home invasion had taken place while a woman and her two children were at home.

The suspect, who police said was a man, displayed a firearm during the incident and fled the scene with the woman’s cell phone. Officers said medical crews were dispatched to the house to check for any injuries, but there is no information on whether or not any of the victims were hurt.

Bridgeport police said this is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bridgeport officers at (203) 576-TIPS.