BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating a shooting and barricade incident on Thursday.

According to the Bridgeport Police Department, Bridgeport Emergency Control Center received several calls regarding shots fired on William Street Thursday morning around 10:30 a.m. The incident is believed to be between two parties, where one man fled the location and a woman barricaded herself inside, police said.

The BPD was called in to assist and detained one woman.

This is an active investigation.

